Dominion awarding $10 million in scholarships to minority students over six years

Students have until January 25 to apply. Forty recipients will be awarded $10,000.

RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy is awarding $500,000 in 60 scholarships in 2021 to assist African-American and other underrepresented minority students. The applicants must reside in the company's service area.

"The pandemic, of course, has hit our minority communities especially hard and just widened the racial achievement gaps, so at Dominion Energy, we want to just level the playing field for these talented students who want to go college but may face barriers," said Dominion Eastern Region Regional Director, Bonita Billingsley Harris.

Twenty of the 60 scholarships will be $5,000 for students enrolled in two-year schools, while 40 scholarships of $10,000 each will be awarded to students enrolled in four-year schools. Scholarship recipients will be able to renew scholarships each school year, provided they meet certain criteria, such as GPA requirements and residence in an eligible state.

The program is administered by Scholarship America, a nonprofit that specializes in the management of scholarship and tuition assistance programs.

A total of $10 million will be awarded over the six-year scholarship program.