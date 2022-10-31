Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers

Drivers must have an E-ZPass, must live in Hampton Roads, and make less than $50,000 a year.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.

The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.

"We understand the impact our tolls have on the Hampton Roads community," said Carley Brierre, the communications manager for Elizabeth River Crossings. "We want to help our families, and especially those who serve in the military."

In order to qualify, drivers must prove they live in Hampton Roads, have an E-ZPass account, and make less than $50,000 a year.

This can have a huge impact on Hampton Roads drivers who drive across the tunnels every day as part of their unavoidable daily commute.

"Me and my husband have to sit down every month and decide, 'OK, what do we have to move around?'" said Andrea Dunlap, a Portsmouth resident. "This is all to make sure that I have a hundred, two hundred dollars just to make it to and from work."

"It's robbery," said Allen Hudson, a manager for The Coffee Shoppe in Portsmouth. "The tolls in the tunnel have never from Day 1 been a good thing."

Enrollment in the program starts on Nov. 1, 2022, and the rebates will start as soon as the enrollee links the program code to a valid E-ZPass Virginia transponder.

The organization is now making this toll relief available to all jurisdictions of the Hampton Roads Planning District.