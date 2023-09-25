Amazon to build 2 operations facilities in Virginia Beach, expected to bring 1,000+ new jobs

The facilities will be a multi-story robotics fulfillment center and delivery station.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Amazon will build two operations facilities in Virginia Beach, an investment expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to the city, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday.

The facilities will be a multi-story robotics fulfillment center and delivery station. The new robotics fulfillment center is anticipated to start operating in 2025, while the delivery station is anticipated to launch in 2024 in time for the holiday season.

“Amazon’s cutting-edge fulfillment centers generate major capital investment and thousands of jobs and strengthen Virginia’s position as a logistics industry leader on the East Coast,” Youngkin wrote in a news release. “We see Amazon’s expanding footprint impacting economic growth and innovation across the Commonwealth, and we will continue to compete for additional investment in Virginia.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.