Amazon opens delivery stations, career center in Hampton Roads

People in the 757 may be getting their Amazon packages quicker thanks to the new delivery stations in Norfolk and Hampton.

Amazon is expanding its footprint in Hampton Roads with the opening of two delivery stations and a career center.

In a Wednesday morning press release, the tech giant announced that its delivery facilities on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk and West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton are open for business.

The company said these facilities will help people get their packages quicker and create hundreds of full and part-time jobs.

They're also launching the Amazon Career Center in Chesapeake. They said it will serve as a hiring and orientation hub for facilities in Chesapeake, Suffolk, Norfolk, Hampton and Virginia Beach. The center is located at 1989 South Military Highway.

These new facilities join Amazon's other expansions in Hampton Roads. Last year, the company and local officials announced a robotics fulfillment center in Suffolk and a processing center in Chesapeake. Both of those are set to open this year.

Between 2010 and 2020, Amazon said it has invested over $34 billion into the state of Virginia and created over 27,000 full and part-time jobs.

According to the company, these statewide investments include eight fulfillment and sortation centers, eight delivery stations and the construction of Amazon HQ2 underway in Arlington.

If you're looking to apply to work for Amazon, you can visit its jobs website.