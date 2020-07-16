Biltmore to cut nearly 400 jobs, cites coronavirus pandemic

The lingering pandemic will lead to the elimination of about 15% of its positions.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate will cut nearly 400 jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Wednesday that the massive mansion-turned tourist destination had reopened on a limited basis May 9. But the lingering pandemic will lead to the elimination of about 15% of its positions.

They’ll come through a combination of permanent layoffs and early retirements.

That amounts to about 390 jobs.