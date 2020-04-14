Disney World workers protest Florida's unemployment system

Workers wrote messages on windows and sidewalks urging the state to fix its unemployment website

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Some furloughed Walt Disney World workers say Florida's troubled unemployment system needs more than a little Disney magic.

Monday, a number of Disney employees staged stay-at-home protests, urging the state to fix the website. Across Central Florida, they hung signs in windows and wrote messages on sidewalks that said, “SOS. #WorkersCantWait.”

Unions representing more than 43,000 workers reached a deal with Disney over the weekend on temporary furloughs that allow them to keep their benefits. Disney has been paying its workforce since it closed its doors in mid-March because of the coronavirus, but it plans to start the furloughs next week.

Florida's unemployment system has had trouble keeping up with high demand during the past few weeks. The state added servers and workers to keep the website running, and opened a paper application process.

