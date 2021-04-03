x
Fed survey finds modest gains in the US economy in February

The Fed's business contacts expressed optimism about a stronger rebound as more COVID-19 vaccines are distributed.
Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON — A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions across the United States has found that economic activity was expanding at a modest pace in February. 

The Fed survey released Wednesday said that reports on consumer spending and auto sales were mixed last month, while overall manufacturing showed moderate gains despite supply-side constraints. 

The report, known as the beige book, is based on surveys conducted by the Fed's 12 regional banks. It will form the basis for discussions when central bank officials meet on March 16 and 17 to discuss their future moves on monetary policy.

