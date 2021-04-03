Fed survey finds modest gains in the US economy in February

The Fed's business contacts expressed optimism about a stronger rebound as more COVID-19 vaccines are distributed.

WASHINGTON — A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions across the United States has found that economic activity was expanding at a modest pace in February.

The Fed's business contacts expressed optimism about a stronger rebound as more COVID-19 vaccines are distributed.

The Fed survey released Wednesday said that reports on consumer spending and auto sales were mixed last month, while overall manufacturing showed moderate gains despite supply-side constraints.