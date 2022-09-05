SmartAsset names Hampton in 2022 list of most affordable beach towns

Hampton landed in 12th place, equally tied with Melbourne, Florida, and the only city in Virginia on the list.

HAMPTON, Va. — For those looking to move close to the beach, Hampton was named in SmartAsset's 2022 list of most affordable beach towns in the United States.

The financial technology company took a look at places located directly on an ocean (including bays and sounds), ranking them by four key real estate metrics:

Average home sale price

Average number of rooms per house

Median monthly property taxes paid

Monthly housing costs

According to SmartAsset, Hampton has an average home sale price of $230,917, 6.6 rooms per house, $2,018 annual property taxes, and $1,216 monthly housing costs.

Some of the other top places on SmartAsset's list include Biloxi, Mississippi; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Pensacola, Florida; Freeport, Texas; Daytona Beach, Florida; and Fort Walton Beach, Florida.