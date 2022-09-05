SmartAsset names Hampton in 2022 list of most affordable beach towns

HAMPTON, Va. — For those looking to move close to the beach, Hampton was named in SmartAsset's 2022 list of most affordable beach towns in the United States.
Hampton landed in 12th place, equally tied with Melbourne, Florida, and the only city in Virginia on the list.
The financial technology company took a look at places located directly on an ocean (including bays and sounds), ranking them by four key real estate metrics:
- Average home sale price
- Average number of rooms per house
- Median monthly property taxes paid
- Monthly housing costs
According to SmartAsset, Hampton has an average home sale price of $230,917, 6.6 rooms per house, $2,018 annual property taxes, and $1,216 monthly housing costs.
Some of the other top places on SmartAsset's list include Biloxi, Mississippi; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Pensacola, Florida; Freeport, Texas; Daytona Beach, Florida; and Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
The list comes as buying a home has become difficult and more expensive nationwide. Home prices went up 19.2% between January 2021 and January 2022, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index, which tracks the purchase prices of single-family homes.