Harris Teeter to adjust store hours amid nationwide labor shortage

Effective Wednesday, Sept. 15, until further notice, Harris Teeter’s temporary Store Hours of Operations will be 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter is adjusting its store hours starting Sept. 15. The store said it comes amid a nationwide labor storage.

Also effective Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, until further notice:

Fresh Foods Market Service Counter revised closing time will be 8 p.m.; all amenities close at 7 p.m.

Butchers & Fisherman's Market Service Counters revised closing time will be 8 p.m.

Harris Teeter released the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:

"To focus on thorough cleaning, replenishment, staffing and the well-being of our valued associates, Harris Teeter has announced new, temporary Hours of Operation: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. effective Wednesday, Sept. 15 – until further notice.



We believe closing our stores earlier will allow our valued associates to: take their earned days off; efficiently process ExpressLane orders; manage labor in this difficult employment environment; ensure excellent closings to better prepare for the following day; and make certain that our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop."

