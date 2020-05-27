x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

economy

Head of N.C. unemployment office replaced by ex-legislator

Out of the job is Lockhart Taylor, who apologized last week to citizens testifying at a legislative hearing about their problems obtaining benefits.
Credit: AP
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has replaced the head of the state unemployment benefits office with a former legislator. 

The agency has been struggling to handle an onslaught of pandemic-related job loss claims. 

Cooper’s Commerce Department announced on Wednesday that Pryor Gibson is the new assistant secretary overseeing the Division of Employment Security. 

Out of the job is Lockhart Taylor, who apologized last week to citizens testifying at a legislative hearing about their problems obtaining benefits. 

Taylor said there have been more claims filed since mid-March than in the previous six years. 

RELATED: Virginia unemployment benefit extensions could be delayed until July, VEC says

RELATED: Dr. Fauci: Long lockdown could do 'irreparable damage,' but reopening must be cautious

RELATED: 'We're not closing our country' if second coronavirus wave hits, Trump says