LEFT BEHIND: Struggles and Survival in the post-pandemic world

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted so many aspects of our lives, including our jobs and bank accounts. Now, there’s hope as Hampton Roads slowly returns to normal.

It’s clear that not everyone is primed to take full advantage of the recovery. Instead, they’re left wondering if this is just another year they’ll be left behind.

It was enough time to wreak havoc on cities, businesses, and households everywhere. The result was the tale of two economies: the fortunate ones kept their jobs and saved money, while others faced unemployment and hunger.

To be exact, it’s been 442 days since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

It sets the stage for a long-awaited return to normalcy this Memorial Day weekend and a potential economic boom for the Hampton Roads region.

Governor Ralph Northam lifted the mask mandate on May 15 and on May 28, social distancing and capacity limits end in Virginia.

The countdown is on to the end of COVID-19 restrictions in the Commonwealth.

Feeding America analyzed the situation and concluded that while food insecurity will likely improve in 2021, racial disparities will remain in the wake of COVID-19.

"Throughout the last year, we've had folks coming to mobile food pantries that we provide or other food services that we provide who have never before in their lives needed to reach out for charitable food assistance,” Inman said. "We're expecting to see those impacts for quite some time."

Despite the coronavirus becoming more manageable, Inman fears the pains of the pandemic will last far longer for many of our neighbors.

Every other month, the Foodbank provides food at a drive-thru food pantry at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater . They distributed food to more than 1,400 households in April, and they’ll do it again in a few weeks.

The Foodbank aims to distribute healthy food to hungry residents not just in Young Terrace, but across the entire region. Inman said food insecurity increased 20-percent across South Hampton Roads during the pandemic.

The Foodbank saw the need and opened a food hub in Young Terrace, half a mile from the old Save A Lot. It's basically a mini-grocery store that's open once a week for a few hours where neighbors can grab enough free and healthy groceries to feed their family.

To make matters worse, Young Terrace became a food desert when the last remaining grocery store in the area closed its doors in the middle of the pandemic . And there’s no sign the now-vacant Save A Lot off Church Street will be replaced anytime soon.

"Food insecurity existed in this community well before the pandemic, but you also had this situation where people had job losses, offices closed, restaurants closed, impacting folks' ability to bring home their regular income,” Inman said.

The Foodbank’s Emma Inman said the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated levels of food insecurity in predominantly minority communities like Young Terrace.

About three out of five people living in Young Terrace are food insecure, meaning they have “limited or uncertain access to adequate food,” as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

"In Norfolk, the food insecurity rate is about 14.5 percent. In this community, the food insecurity rate is 57 percent,” said Emma Inman, the Vice President of Programs and Development for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

There is a hidden struggle inside homes across Hampton Roads that the pandemic only worsened. Food insecurity can affect people anywhere, but it has become a glaring issue in the Young Terrace neighborhood of Norfolk.

Chapter 2 : Job Loss and Racial Inequities

Food insecurity rises in tandem with unemployment, and Black Americans were also disproportionately affected by the economic impacts of the pandemic. Black women were twice as likely as white women to lose their job during the pandemic.

That disparity can be partially blamed on job losses in government and leisure and hospitality.

Data cited by the U.S. Department of Labor tells the story: 9.5 percent of Black female workers became unemployed between February and December 2020.

Tremaine Wills is the founder of Mind over Money in Newport News. She brands herself as a financial coach for Black Women and is concerned by the data.

"When we have things that impact the country as a whole, you start to see where the disparities are by who is able to capitalize and who gets left behind,” Wills said. "Not only are we not making as much as our peers, [but we also] don't have enough in savings, so our income streams are cut off, so now we're trying to figure out how are we going to survive?"

Wills says survival was made easier for those with emergency savings like Shakiya Gardner.

"Savings definitely helped during the pandemic,” Gardner said.

Gardner is a hairdresser by trade but an entrepreneur at heart. Her hair salon in Hampton remains open today thanks to her resiliency during the pandemic and her access to savings.

“If it wasn't for my savings, I probably would've been struggling because my expenses are extremely high between my salon, my businesses, and my home, my expenses are extremely high,” Gardner said.

When Gardner wasn't busy with the hair salon, she was building a new business online. She launched a website selling hair care products out of a warehouse in Suffolk. In fact, that business benefited from the stay-at-home economy and produced record profits in 2020.

“With my business growing as fast as it did, a lot of the things they don’t talk about, especially in the Black community and entrepreneurship, is the need of access to capital and funding. I generated seven figures but I also put a lot of money back into my business,” Gardner said.

But while some forge ahead, others are left behind. And history tells us playing catch-up won't be easy. After the Great Recession of 2008, it took a decade for Black women to recover from job losses. And most of those gains were wiped out by COVID-19.

Chief Economist Janelle Jones from the U.S. Department of Labor says the economic recovery is not complete if some communities are left behind.

“We saw this in the aftermath of the Great Recession; while headline numbers touted ‘recovery,’ many Black women -- and their families and communities -- continued to struggle,” Jones wrote in a February blog post.

The U.S. Department of Labor would not make Jones available for an interview with 13News Now. Instead, a spokeswoman directed us to her blog post that offered possible solutions to an inclusive recovery, including new policies and targeted relief.

Wills agreed but said re-building an inclusive economy is no guarantee.