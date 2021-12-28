Virginia's minimum wage set to increase in the new year, but small business owners say it's a growing concern

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve for 2022, Virginia's minimum wage will increase to $11 an hour.

VIRGINIA, USA — The rise in minimum wage for the upcoming new year is part of Governor Ralph Northam's push to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.

Some small business owners like Chris Brown from Virginia Beach say they are happy to see their workers get higher pay, but it eventually comes at a cost.

Brown co-owns Benny's Pizza, which has 23 locations across Virginia. He recently opened up Benny Cavalloni's shop in Virginia Beach Town Center.

Brown says expanding the business didn't come easily, saying, "In ten years, the last two have been by far the hardest."

Keeping up with the latest COVID-19 guidelines, dealing with supply shortages, and struggling to hire more workers are just some of the challenges Brown recently faced. Now, there's another topping that is getting added to the pizza: the rise in minimum wage.

According to Governor Northam's plan, minimum wage increased to $9.50 an hour in May 2021. It will jump to $13.50 an hour in 2024.

Brown says he already pays his workers more than $11 an hour, so he's not too concerned about the increase in wages for 2022. However, he says he worries as it's set to increase again over the next few years.

"It's just another hurdle to jump over. I mean, obviously, the timing of it is terrible after a year and a half of trying to figure out how we're going to stay afloat, what programs are out there, and another thing thrown at us....it just feels like it's never-ending," said Brown as he stood behind the counter, grabbing orders for customers.

Unlike many business and restaurant owners who had to increase the price of food due to several reasons, Brown says he is going to try to avoid doing that with his own shop for as long as he can.

He says he might have to in the future, depending on what changes over the next few years.

"We're going to try to just go forward, keep our heads down, and keep moving, so hopefully it works out," said Brown.