North Carolina jobless rate inches closer to pre-pandemic level

North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell for the 10th consecutive month in July.

The state Commerce Department reported on Friday the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.4%, compared to 4.6% in June. The number of employed people rose by close to 8,400 workers.

The rate soared above 13% in spring 2020 during the height of COVID-19 lockdowns and commerce restrictions. Before the pandemic, the rate had fallen to 3.5%.

The department says North Carolina’s total number of employed has risen by over 278,000 over the past year and is now close to 4.8 million.