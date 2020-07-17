North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 7.6% in June

The state announced on Friday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment fell from 12.8% in May to 7.6% in June.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s jobless rate declined dramatically in June as restaurants, hotels and retailers bounced back since Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

The state announced on Friday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment fell from 12.8% in May to 7.6% in June.

The number of people on the job grew by 227,500. Cooper ended his stay-at-home order in late May, allowing restaurants to serve indoors again, albeit at partial capacity.

Bars, gyms, movie theater and entertainment venues still have to stay closed.