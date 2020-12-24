Northam announces over $6 million in grants to stimulate economic growth amidst pandemic

Governor Ralph Northam announced two Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grants on Wednesday, totaling more than $6 million.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is working to stimulate the economy.

The first grant supports projects that create more businesses across the state and supports startup businesses related to "coastal resiliency initiatives."

The second will help communities handle the economic impacts of the pandemic.

"These projects leverage the assets of each region and forge innovative partnerships that will help tackle some of our most pressing challenges," Northam said in a news release.

Money from both grants is coming to cities in Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore.