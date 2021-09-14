Aerospace company in Newport News set to expand and bring new jobs to the area

The project will cost $15.3 million in total and create 211 new jobs. Virginia competed with four additional states for the agreement.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced this morning that Aery Aviation LLC., a commercial services and government contractor for the aerospace industry, will expand its global headquarters in Newport News.

Aery Aviation will be constructing a 60,000-square-foot hangar facility and engineering technology center with direct access to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

“Hampton Roads’ rich history in aerospace and aviation provides an ideal backdrop for Aery Aviation to grow and become more successful than ever before,” said Governor Northam. “The region is home to world-class higher education and research institutions that have helped to advance the aerospace industry. We look forward to supporting Aery Aviation as it enters into its next phase of growth here in the Commonwealth.”

According to Peninsula Airport Commission Chairman Jay Joseph, this agreement is the largest private investment in the history of the airport.

The project will cost $15.3 million in total and create 211 new jobs. Virginia competed with four additional states for the agreement.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the City of Newport News, the Hampton Roads Alliance and the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport worked together to solidify the project.

Governor Northam also approved a $280,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist with the security of the project for Newport News.

“Aery has enjoyed the partnership with the Newport News community and airport staff over the last four years,” said Aery Aviation Executive Vice President Scott Beale. “Their collective support and pro-business environment persuaded Aery to invest more than $15 million into the construction, expansion, and upfit of the buildings for this new state-of-the-art facility, which also includes an investment in machinery, tools, furniture, fixtures, and business personal property. Aery is happy to call Newport News its home for decades to come.”