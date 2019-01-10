NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads' regional economy grew for three consecutive years, a first since the great recession took place a decade go.

The growth was noted in Old Dominion University's State of the Region report. It was the key highlight of the annual study which Economics professor Dr. Robert McNab presented to the Hampton Roads Chamber on Tuesday.

Overall the growth was modest.

The Hampton Roads' region's gross domestic product increased by more than $103 million, which equates to 2.4%.

The per capita income grew by 2.1%

Although the figures are positive, our reliance on government spending remains an issue.

"Given that the Department of Defense makes about 40 percent of the Hampton Roads economy, any time we have a continuing resolution, it makes people worry," explained McNab.

In fact, a continuing resolution, which is a temporary federal spending bill, went into effect Tuesday. Because of it, Pentagon spending is frozen until the U.S. Congress passes a full year's appropriation.

McNab noted the move brings inflexibility and a trickle-down impact on the private sector.

While federal spending is in the hands of people, some things, including hurricanes, are beyond their control. If a major storm were to hit the Hampton Roads area, the effect on the economy could be devastating.

"What we found, a Category 2 hurricane coming ashore would account for about $20 billion in physical damages....and about $25 billion in lost economic impact in the first year," said McNab.