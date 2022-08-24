Dominion Energy says ratepayer protection ordered by Virginia regulators could jeopardize offshore wind project

In approving the project, regulators included a performance guarantee in which consumers would be "held harmless" for any shortfalls in energy production.

NORFOLK, Va. — Offshore wind could power more than 600,000 homes in Virginia, and create more than 1,000 jobs. That's if it happens.

Local advocates for skilled trades labor unions are excited about what offshore wind could mean for their workforce in years to come.

They spoke about that Wednesday at the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 110 in Chesapeake.

"It's not just us, it's other crafts in the area," said Kris Begolly, UA Local 110 Business Manager, "The electricians are going to really benefit from hiring workers. The maritime workers are out there that are going to be trucking people back and forth and as has been said, they're really good paying jobs."

But a new ratepayer protection ordered by Virginia regulators could derail the entire wind endeavor.

In a petition, Dominion called the SCC requirement "unlawful" and "unreasonable." The company goes on to describe the rate guarantee as "untenable," and said: "As ordered, it will prevent the Project from moving forward, and the Company will be forced to terminate all development and construction activities."

13News Now requested an interview with Dominion, but the company said it could not go on camera because of pending litigation.

In a statement, Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Harris said:

"Offshore wind has many benefits for our customers: it is fuel free, emissions-free, diversifies our energy mix, and is a transformative economic development opportunity for Hampton Roads... We look forward to completing the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project as a regulated project to build on our long record of affordability and reliability."