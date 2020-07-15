Rep. McEachin flooded with unemployment complaints

The Virginia Congressman's letter to VEC describes hundreds of phone calls and online requests from constituents, who have been unable to receive benefits.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia congressman is raising an alarm about the state’s delays in delivering unemployment benefits, saying he’s received two months of “continuous complaints” from his constituents.

4th District Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin's letter to Virginia Employment Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess describes hundreds of phone calls and online requests from constituents, who have been unable to receive benefits, stopped receiving benefits without warning or explanation, or were unable to reach VEC staff by phone or email.