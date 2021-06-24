A retail rebound is happening in Hampton Roads

The latest results from a local retail survey are a stark contrast to what we saw closer to the end of last year.

NORFOLK, Va. — We’ve been keeping an eye on the state of retail throughout the pandemic.

The Retail Alliance in Norfolk releases a quarterly report based on a survey sent out to local business owners.

Back in October, only 18% of businesses said they were starting to see signs of growth again compared to pre-pandemic sales.

That number has jumped to 43% - a sure sign that things are getting better.

Of those business owners seeing growth, about 7% said they’ve tripled their pre-pandemic sales.

Five percent are seeing a 150-199% increase. Fourteen percent report a 125-149% hike.

According to the latest survey, almost half of local retailers are doubling their pre-pandemic profits.

Twenty-six percent have seen their sales return to normal.

Restaurants are slower to recover, according to the survey.

Just over 1/3 of local restaurant owners surveyed said they’re making more money now than they were pre-pandemic.

When it comes to the confidence level over the next six months for all local retailers, we’re seeing a lot of optimism.

Eighteen percent are "extremely confident" about the near future - while 39% are "very confident" and 35% are "somewhat confident."

Only 1% of local business owners who responded to the latest survey believe they’ll have to close.