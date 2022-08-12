Virginia Beach unveils 3 proposals to redevelop Rudee Loop at Oceanfront

Since Rudee Loop is situated where Rudee Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean meet, city officials have long sought to redevelop the area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach unveiled three proposals for Rudee Loop on Friday, the latest step in efforts to redevelop the cul-de-sac and parking space at the Oceanfront's southern tip.

The proposals came from Bruce Smith Enterprises, local developer Bruce Thompson's Gold Key PHR and the Virginia Gentleman Foundation, according to a letter from City Manager Patrick Duhaney.

Rudee Loop is a popular spot for Virginia Beach residents to access the beach, especially for surfers who enjoy the conditions at 1st Street Jetty and fishermen. The area has plenty of parking spaces, some of which are free for several hours in the morning.

As Rudee Loop is situated where Rudee Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean meet, city officials have long sought to redevelop the area. It was identified in the city's 2030 Resort Area Strategic Action Plan as an area that could be improved.

In May, city officials began the process of allowing real estate developers to submit their ideas for developing Rudee Loop, resulting in three proposals the city received on July 25. Developers were asked to maintain views of the water and public access in the area.

Virginia Beach City Council members will be briefed on those proposals and discuss the next steps during its Aug. 16 meeting. The presentation for the council was attached to Duhaney's letter.

First proposal: mixed-use development

Bruce Smith Enterprises partnered with two real estate companies, Madison Marquette and Armada Hoffler, to propose retail space, three hotels, multi-family apartments, a parking garage and a four-acre park.

The park would include sidewalks and public amenities such as a stage, artwork, a dog park and more.

Under this proposal, the developers would pay for the development itself, while the city would pay for the infrastructure, public parking garage, park and potential convention space for the hotel.

Gold Key PHR proposes two options, both include a park

Gold Key PHR proposed two similar options: a seven-acre park with different parts, a parking garage and multi-family apartments.

The second option is the same as the first but contains a 250-room hotel.

The proposed park would have restrooms, a dog park, a skate park, public art and the Surf Hall of Fame Walk.

Virginia Gentleman Foundation proposes parks, jetty walk

The Virginia Gentleman Foundation is seeking to build a park with different parts, a parking garage wrapped with a surf museum and a jetty walk.