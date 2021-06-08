Norfolk launches one-stop-shop website for new entrepreneurs

Starting your own business is a big undertaking, and that is why the City of Norfolk wants to make it easier for local entrepreneurs

NORFOLK, Va. — If there’s any silver lining to the jobs lost and businesses forced to close because of the pandemic, it’s the wave of new entrepreneurs nationwide.

According to the Census Bureau, there was a 95% increase in new business applications in July of 2020. The numbers were an all-time high.

But starting your own business is a big undertaking, and that is why the City of Norfolk wants to make it easier.

It just launched StartGrowBiz, a one-stop-shop website that walks you through every step of starting, and growing, a business in the city.

Its key feature is a four-step guide.

You start with ‘planning’ – here is what you need to know in those early stages, from the all-important business plan to calculating startup costs.

‘Launching’ helps you find a location for your business, apply for licenses and permits.

‘Managing’ walks you through things like finances and marketing.

‘Growing’ is all about taking that next step towards expansion.

Within each of the steps are links and worksheets that would take a lot of precious time gathering together on your own.