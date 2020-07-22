Virginia asked to invest $1 billion to prevent evictions

Members of New Virginia Majority said the $50 million Northam earmarked for rent relief isn't nearly enough to help people who lost their jobs & are behind on rent.

RICHMOND, Va. — A racial justice organization is calling on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to reinstate a statewide moratorium on evictions and invest $1 billion to help thousands of families who could face eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of New Virginia Majority said Wednesday that the $50 million Northam has earmarked for rent relief won’t be nearly enough to help people who have lost their jobs and are behind on their rent due to the pandemic.