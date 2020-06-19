x
Virginia: More than 12K have refused to return to work

The VEC said in a news release that while certain circumstances may warrant continued payments, those payments are paused during an administrative review.
Credit: Virginia Employment Commission
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Employment Commission says unemployment benefits will be suspended in more than 12,000 cases involving claimants refusing to return to work as coronavirus-related restrictions loosen and businesses reopen. 

The commission said in a news release that while certain circumstances may warrant continued payments, those payments are paused during an administrative review. The news release noted that approximately 400,000 job vacancies are currently posted on a state workforce website. 

The commission in May added a prominent link on its homepage for employers to report individuals who refuse work. 

