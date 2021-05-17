Virginia revenue surplus likely to exceed $500 million

The surplus should blunt the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and officials are also awaiting a $4.3 billion federal deposit in the state’s coffers any day now.

RICHMOND, Va. — The state of Virginia is expecting a half-billion-dollar budget surplus by the end of June, blunting the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and officials are awaiting a $4.3 billion federal deposit in the state’s coffers any day.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne told legislators on Monday that he expects state revenues to exceed expenses by more than $500 million in the fiscal year that ends June 30.