Virginians report problems receiving unemployment benefits, missing PINs and damaging delays

Hundreds of thousands of Virginians are filing for unemployment, overwhelming the Virginia Employment Commission's capacity to respond to many claims and questions.

NORFOLK, Va. — Unemployed Virginians say they're struggling to get benefits -- or sometimes even a response -- from the state agency tasked with managing unemployment insurance claims.

The Virginia Employment Commission received more than 160,000 unemployment claims between March 14 and March 28, and recent unemployment claims numbers have yet to be released.

Workers seeking unemployment report hours of wait-times to speak to call center staffers, missing PINs to file continued claims and delayed benefits.

“We’ve been able to make it work the last few weeks, but I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to last like this," said David Miles.

Miles and Jonathan Holmberg are now-unemployed DJs and karaoke hosts. They can’t work with closed bars and canceled weddings and events. They also can’t reach the VEC to find out the status of their unemployment claims or get a PIN for weekly benefits.

“We can’t even get hold of a person to talk about these things, can’t talk to the VEC. They’re unreachable," Miles said.

Miles said he doesn’t know if VEC received his initial claim for benefits. He doesn’t have a confirmation code and he’s tried calling at all hours of the day. No one answers.

“If not for a couple of friends that helped us out with food and stuff we’d really be struggling right now," he said.

Governor Northam tweeted Monday that the VEC upgraded its website over the weekend and increased its call center staffing by 20 percent.

VEC Unemployment Insurance Director William Walton said last week that the agency is trying to add an automated robocall system to let filers know their unemployment claims have been received. That system is not active yet and requests for updates on its implementation have not been answered.

Bart Holloman, a childcare and private school operator in York County, furloughed 16 employees in mid-March. He said he paid them through April 1, but now he’s worried they won’t get help.

“I’m looking for the state to help my employees, it’s fully my intention to reopen and bring everyone back," Holloman said. "We’ve done what we can do and now we just need the help the government has promised.”

Walton said VEC is waiting on Department of Labor guidance to figure out how to apply the extra federal benefits package of $600 per week per unemployed individual, per the CARES Act.

As of April 7, those federal benefits are not being disbursed.

If continually delayed, Holloman said that money won’t help employees who need it now.

“I’m pushing for sooner than later," he said.

Walton said VEC would intend on paying these benefits retroactively to make up for missed weeks of payouts.

“Retroactive payments will be nice once we receive them, if we are able to receive them once the guidelines come in, but that hasn’t helped us the last three weeks and it's not going to help us until they get everything in order," Holmberg said.

13News Now asked VEC for answers about delayed PINs and benefits on April 2 and again on April 7. A VEC spokesperson has yet to respond.