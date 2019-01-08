NORFOLK, Va. — On Monday 13News Now told you how to file a claim through Equifax.

The credit reporting agency announced that if you were affected by its mega data breach in 2017, you had a chance to get compensation.

One of the options was a $125 check.

All individuals impacted had to do was fill out some online forms on the company’s settlement website and the money would be theirs.

Turns out, that likely won’t be the case.

The Federal Trade Commission said there won’t be enough money to dish out $125 checks for the millions of people who filed claims.

An overwhelming amount of people filed, and the agency now says people will get, “nowhere near $125.”

Equifax agreed to pay $700 million in the settlement with the FTC, but only $31 million of that was allocated for the cash paybacks.

Equifax did agree to throw in $125 million if the overall fund ran low. But the FTC now suggests that the company isn’t obligated to do that because the overall fund, which includes money set aside to offer free credit monitoring as a second option, hasn’t completely run dry.

