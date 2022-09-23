Sweet savings: Lidl announces sales on everyday items to fight inflation woes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file about grocery prices from September 14, 2022.
Starting September 28, an international grocery store chain that has nine locations across Hampton Roads will bring better deals to ease stress on your mind and your wallet.
Lidl US announced on Thursday that they're planning to offer a sale campaign of over 100 rotating items in an effort to help their communities combat higher costs, according to a news release that mentioned the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
“We recognize that inflation and rising food prices are impacting many families and we hope to give more relief through this Fall price-cutting campaign,” said Lidl US Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President of Purchasing Stefan Schwarz in a statement.
“We are committed to offering all of our customers the best value in our stores every day, and we continue to invest in additional ways for customers to save money when we know it matters most.”
The company also released a sneak-peek sample list of some items that will be discounted, ranging from basic staples to special treats:
- Stone Oven Pizza Margherita
- Dockside Classics Lobster Cakes
- Mini Mix Frozen Dairy Dessert Bars
- Roaster Whole Bean Coffee
- Shrimp Risotto
- MSC Surimi Lobster Tails
- Vegan Brick Oven Pizza
- Premium EVOO Vinaigrettes
- Premium Dressings
- Sofresco Mango Cold Pressed Juice
- Sofresco Lemon Cold Pressed Juice
- Organic Bread
- Vegetable Stir Fry
- Hazelnut Cocoa Shortbread Cookie Cups
- Goodnight Tea
- UTZ Mixed Berry Herbal Tea Pyramid Tea Bags
- UTZ Pyramid Bag Tea
- Flavored Herbal Tea 20 Count
- Flavored Herbal & Green Tea 20 Count
- Puff Pastries
- Italian Antipasti
- Duo Flutes Snack
- Medium Ready to Wok Noodles
- Asian Style Egg Noodles
- Wheat Biscuits