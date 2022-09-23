Sweet savings: Lidl announces sales on everyday items to fight inflation woes

The company also released a sneak-peek sample list of some items that will be discounted, ranging from basic staples to special treats.

Starting September 28, an international grocery store chain that has nine locations across Hampton Roads will bring better deals to ease stress on your mind and your wallet.

Lidl US announced on Thursday that they're planning to offer a sale campaign of over 100 rotating items in an effort to help their communities combat higher costs, according to a news release that mentioned the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

“We recognize that inflation and rising food prices are impacting many families and we hope to give more relief through this Fall price-cutting campaign,” said Lidl US Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President of Purchasing Stefan Schwarz in a statement.

“We are committed to offering all of our customers the best value in our stores every day, and we continue to invest in additional ways for customers to save money when we know it matters most.”

The company also released a sneak-peek sample list of some items that will be discounted, ranging from basic staples to special treats: