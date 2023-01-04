Many Virginians can save with this federal discounted internet program

Eligible households can also receive a discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — If you heard about a government program that claims to offer a $30 discount on internet services, it's not a scam! It's a federal program that aims to help low-income Americans afford high-speed internet.

Announced last year, the Affordable Connectivity Program provides $30 monthly internet subsidies, and $75 monthly subsidies in tribal areas, for lower-income households.

Qualified households include those with incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty line, as well as households with individuals participating in another benefit or assistance program.

The AARP says that 200% of the federal poverty line is $27,180 for an individual and $55,500 for a household of four.

Other assistance programs include students receiving federal Pell grants, people participating in SNAP, people on Medicaid, families with students receiving free or reduced lunch, families meeting eligibility requirements for their provider’s existing low-income internet program, and households participating in a tribal assistance program.

Eligible households can also receive a discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet.

Internet providers that participate in the program include Cox, Verizon, and Spectrum.