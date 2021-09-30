Federal flood insurance rates set to change on Oct. 1

The shift will be felt in coastal communities like Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

NORFOLK, Va. — Starting October 1, 2021, a federal program will reassess the flood risk for homeowners, and experts say those in coastal communities will really notice a difference.

Eddie Redfearn, the Vice President at Nusbaum Insurance Agency in Norfolk, said it's the first time in 50 years that the federal government changed the way it rates flood policies.

"They won't be using the flood maps for rating anymore. They still will be around for lenders and mortgage companies -- so they'll know if you're in the high hazard zone and you have to have [flood insurance] for mandatory reasons -- but it won't be used for rating," Redfearn said.

Instead, the government will look at every property, individually.

To be clear, we're not talking about a regular hazard homeowner's policy that covers wind, hail, fire lightning, and more.

"A flood policy only covers one thing and that's flooding," Redfearn explained. "And that's rising water and that's what's changing."

Redfearn said the upcoming rating change will impact those who already have a home in a high-hazard flood zone and those who are looking to buy one.

He has a client at Nusbaum waiting to close on a property in the Ocean Park neighborhood of Virginia Beach.

"Rates currently for that house are about $4,700. But after October 1, that house is dropping to $600," Redfearn said.

So what factors may make your rate go up or down? Definitely, the cost to rebuild.

"So a simple house like a Norfolk Cape Cod or oceanfront bungalow, those are easy to put back together," said Redfearn. "The complicated houses that cost more to put back together are going to cost more to insure now."

And if your flood insurance does go up with this rate change, there is a legal limit.

"The program is bound from the laws that Congress put in place to not go up more than 18% in a given year," explained Redfearn.

He also said just because flood insurance is not mandatory by the lender doesn't mean you don't need it.

"You can't predict when it's gonna rain too hard and the water has nowhere to go, when it's gonna rise and come into your home," said Redfearn.