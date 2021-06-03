Fewer jobs but better pay in proposed Richmond budget

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is proposing to keep about 600 city jobs empty as part of a budget plan. The city plans to give raises to those still on payroll.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is proposing to leave about 600 city jobs vacant as part of a $770 million budget for Virginia's capital city.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the proposed budget unveiled Friday would include raises for those remaining on the payroll, though.

In some cases, employees like social workers could see their annual pay increase by $10,000 to $14,000.

The proposed budget for the fiscal year starting in July would be a 3.5% increase over the current year. But the number of funded positions in the budget would decrease from about 3,700 to 3,100.