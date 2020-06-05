x
Five ways to secure your home for under $50

You don't have to spend hundreds to feel safe at home
Credit: 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — Security systems are a great way to keep your home safe.

But most companies typically charge high up-front costs and/or monthly payments for those systems.

Here are five ways to secure your home for under $50.

  • Starting with your doors. First, don’t forget about that back or side door- that’s where most burglars enter the home. A $15 deadbolt is an easy remedy to beef up any flimsy lock.
  • At $10, add even more security with the Door Angel. It hangs on any deadbolt lock stopping someone from coming in, even if they have a key.
  • Perhaps the most important thing with your doors is the hardware you’re using. Check those screws used for lock and deadbolt installation. A one-inch screw isn’t going to cut it. For a couple of bucks, you can add 3 1/2-inch screws to add added reinforcement to your entry door locks.
  • Your windows are another big access point for burglars. Don’t nail into an unused window frame, because that’s a fire hazard. Instead, opt for an $8 sliding window lock. They are easy to install and keep windows from sliding or raising.
  • A Ring video doorbell will cost you $100-$350 depending on the model. Why not go with a less expensive option like the peephole? Seems simple, but a lot of doors don’t have them. $7 and a quick install and you now have the comfort of knowing who’s at your door.

For everything mentioned above, you’re getting a little more peace of mind for a total of $42.

