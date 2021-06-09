Food Lion says it is looking for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Job hunters who are interested in working at a North Carolina-based grocery chain will be able to walk in for interviews soon.

Salisbury-based grocer Food Lion says June 16 is the opportunity for anyone searching for a job to stop by their local store; all stores will be holding walk-in interviews that day, from 9 a.m. until noon and from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Store leadership members will be on hand to discuss available opportunities at their respective stores.

Food Lion says a mix of full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions are available, with opportunities varying with each store. Competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities are promised.

Food Lion issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:

"Food Lion is committed to hiring the best talent for our stores to serve our local neighbors. We are currently looking to fill more than 9,000 part-time positions and more than 1,300 full-time positions across our 10-state footprint. Approximately 1,600 of these positions are available in the Charlotte market. We offer competitive wages and a comprehensive benefit program to our associates. We are excited to offer job opportunities that will benefit the towns and cities we serve."

You can find a list of nearby stores online, along with a look at many open positions here.