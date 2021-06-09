SALISBURY, N.C. — Job hunters who are interested in working at a North Carolina-based grocery chain will be able to walk in for interviews soon.
Salisbury-based grocer Food Lion says June 16 is the opportunity for anyone searching for a job to stop by their local store; all stores will be holding walk-in interviews that day, from 9 a.m. until noon and from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Store leadership members will be on hand to discuss available opportunities at their respective stores.
Food Lion says a mix of full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions are available, with opportunities varying with each store. Competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities are promised.
Food Lion issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:
"Food Lion is committed to hiring the best talent for our stores to serve our local neighbors. We are currently looking to fill more than 9,000 part-time positions and more than 1,300 full-time positions across our 10-state footprint. Approximately 1,600 of these positions are available in the Charlotte market. We offer competitive wages and a comprehensive benefit program to our associates. We are excited to offer job opportunities that will benefit the towns and cities we serve."
Food Lion was founded in 1957 and currently operates more than 1,100 stores across 10 states in the southeastern and Mid-Atlantic parts of the U.S. The company reports more than 82,000 associates work for the grocer.