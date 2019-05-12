NORFOLK, Va. — It’s the holiday shopping season.

One company is trying to forecast the holiday spending for Hampton Roads with the help of shop owners.

The Norfolk Retail Alliance calls it their Retail Pulse- an annual survey gauging expectations from locally-owned shops.

This year, the majority of local retailers, 86%, say they’re confident they’ll see an increase in sales this season.

That’s up from 80% in 2018.

However, in 2018 only 58% of that group ended up reporting a year-over-year boost.

The Retail Alliance is also laying out challenges that make it tough for local small businesses.

They include limited advertising budgets, staffing, big-box competition and online shopping.

