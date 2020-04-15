Getting 'Payment Status Not Available' from the new IRS stimulus check tracker? You're not alone

Many on social media have posted that they're seeing the message after they input their information.

ATLANTA — If you file your taxes and haven't yet received your stimulus money from the IRS, chances are you're trying to check on it with the new status tracker the agency now has online.

And if you're doing that, you may be seeing this message:

Payment Status Not Available

According to information that we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time.

It may be frustrating, but the good news is you don't appear to be alone.

On websites like Reddit and Twitter this morning, many users are posting the message, wondering what has gone wrong, and commiserating with others still waiting on their stimulus payment.

"Anyone else getting this msg when checking for stimulus funds? Payment Status Not Available According to information that we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time," one Twitter user wrote. "@IRS I have filed every single year, up to and including 2018."

11Alive has reached out to the Treasury Department for a statement explaining why so many appear to be receiving the message.

(Update: A Treasury representative has replied twice to our inquiry, but has yet to directly address whether there are people seeing the message in error or not.)

One reason for optimism is that when big government tools are rolled out like this, it's not uncommon for there to be unforeseen quirks in the system. And, with so many people experiencing the same issue, it's likely it's been brought to the attention of the IRS and someone is likely already working to address it.

At least one Reddit user reported receiving the money into their account despite seeing the message.

11Alive will update this story if and when we get a response from the agency.

