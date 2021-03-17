Girl Scouts launch virtual silent auction to beef up fundraising after pandemic hit

COVID-19 canceled so many important community fundraisers in 2020. Now, groups are looking for creative ways to bring in much needed dollars.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's been a tough year.

Organizations that rely on big fundraisers to keep the lights on have had to get creative. The big galas, road races and other gatherings that groups use to fundraise have all but disappeared because of the pandemic.

The previous in-person event usually drew hundreds to the annual Girl Scout Samoa Soiree. That wasn't possible this year, but funds were still needed to support several camps returning after being sidelined by COVID-19.

"The girls get to build up their confidence when they go to camp. They meet news friends; they get away from their computers. They learn all types of wonderful things like STEM, geo-caching and archery," said GSCCC Philanthropy Committee Chair, Susan Meek.

Last year, COVID-19 forced the scouts to reduce staff.

Meek said the group is finally turning the corner and getting back on track.

"We had reduced funding as well, and we really didn't have the ability to keep camp going and also protect the girls," she explained.

The silent auction runs from March 18-20, ending Saturday at 5 p.m. It features more than 100 items including three nights at Gaylord Opryland, a culinary golf and whiskey experience and a Nolan Ryan autographed baseball.

The money raised will support five different camps: