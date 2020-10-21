Gloucester County voters to decide on sales tax increase on Election Day

If approved, the extra money will fund much-needed repair for local schools.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — There are a lot of issues on the ballot for the November 3rd election. Voters in Gloucester County will decide whether to raise its sales tax.

Gloucester County Administrator J. Brent Fedors said the extra money that will be brought in by anyone shopping in Gloucester stores will go toward upgrading local schools.

“The question on the ballot for the voters is: 'Do the voters want the board of supervisors to have an additional funding option?'" Fedors said.

He explained it’s a tax increase that won’t fall solely on residents like property taxes would.

“There are a lot of folks who come here to shop in Gloucester, who don’t live in Gloucester,” Fedors said. “Real estate taxes, on the one hand, 100 percent paid by Gloucester county residents. The opportunity for a sales tax increase on the other hand, which would be paid by everyone who shops in Gloucester.”

As usual, there will be exemptions.

“It doesn’t apply to grocery items, motor vehicles, boats, fuels," Fedors said. "Generally things that sales tax doesn’t apply to.”

Right now, the sales tax in Gloucester is 5.3 percent. Voters will decide whether to raise it by up to 6.3 percent.

The money will only go toward much-needed school upgrades. Several elementary schools, middle schools, and Gloucester High are on the table to see construction.

“That high school was built in the mid-70s. It had an addition in the mid-90s, but it’s never been renovated,” Fedors said. “At this point, renovation is a necessity.”