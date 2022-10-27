Better roads: Gov. Youngkin highlights investments in Virginia's transportation system

Youngkin spoke at the Virginia Governor's Transportation Conference Thursday morning.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia is making major investments in the state's transportation system

“Our transportation sector is the main catalyst to connecting it all together,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said.

At the Virginia Governor's Transportation Conference at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, Youngkin said state leaders are investing more money into the Commonwealth’s transportation system.

“This year, we will have a record level of support from the Commonwealth and the Commonwealth Transportation Fund at nine billion dollars,” Youngkin said.

He said it includes $3.5 billion in surface transportation capital construction projects, $3.3 billion in maintaining highways, tunnels and bridges, $1.1 billion in improving rails and transit and $1 billion to fund regional transportation needs.

“Basically, we have a statewide construction project underway,” he said.

Youngkin said these improvements will improve the quality of life for Virginians and allow more opportunities for goods to travel through the state and in turn, attract more visitors.

Here in Hampton Roads, Youngkin said widening the I-64 gap is a top priority for state leaders. He said the local and federal governments will invest $750 million into the project.

On the other end of I-64, they’ll work with the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission plan to double the capacity of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel. He said this will expand options to swiftly move freight across the region.

“When completed, this $3.8 billion project, the largest in the Commonwealth’s history, will fundamentally change the reliability of this vital corridor,” he said.

Governor Youngkin says $1.4 billion in additional funding will support projects to improve the Port of Virginia. Leaders have invested over $500 million dollars in state and federal funds to deepen and widen the Norfolk Harbor to 55 feet.

He said the project will make Virginia home to the deepest port on the East Coast.