NORFOLK, Va. — A group of 11 Hampton Roads cities and counties are reviewing a "Master Agreement" designed to unite the region with a new focus on collaborative economic development after years of regional stagnation.

Created by the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance, the plan focuses on new job creation, investment from the private sector and increasing the regional tax base.

Grig Scifres, the past chair of the HREDA, said the Hampton Roads region has consistently struggled with new job creation in recent years.

"Hampton Roads has significantly under-performed the competitive regions economically, from a job growth perspective," Scifres said. "If we don't do something differently, we're going to get the same results."

Compared to 34 other metro areas across the country of a similar size, Hampton Roads ranked last in job growth between 2006 and 2016.

The new HREDA plan sets different objectives and priorities for local governments and their business strategies.

"They must work together, communicate, act collaboratively and not compete with one another," Scifres said.

Scifres cited the South Hampton Roads fiber connectivity ring as an example of a recent success utilizing the region's advantages. He said if all 11 municipalities agree to the plan, they will start marketing to businesses collaboratively in order to entice job growth in Hampton Roads.

The agreement also recognizes specific targeted industries where Hampton Roads has a competitive advantage: Shared Services, IT and Software Development, Food Processing, Transport Technologies, Data Analytics and Transportation/Distribution.

Since the inception of the new master agreement in 2018 and throughout the revision process, Scifres said the response from local leadership has been refreshing. He said it feels like the first time in a long time he's seen leaders truly commit to working together for common gain.

"If we're successful in growing the regional economy, it is going to benefit everyone in the region," Scifres said.

The 11 cities and counties of the HREDA are: Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and the counties of Isle of Wight and Southampton.

The Norfolk and Portsmouth city councils will vote on the master agreement at their meetings Tuesday. More information can be found here.