Hampton Roads pumps have fuel again - but, higher gas prices than pre-pipeline shutdown

AAA Tidewater spokeswoman, Holly Dalby, said many gas stations have fuel again - but the price you'll pay per gallon may stress you out.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After the Colonial Pipeline hack, fuel is finally flowing again at several Hampton Roads gas stations.

“It’s amazing, I love it," said driver Darrell Webb. "Hallelujah."

The chaos at the pump has just about ended. Last week, some people waited over an hour to fill up their tanks.

“Seeing the lines, I've never experienced seeing lines like that at the fuel stations, and the panic that seemed to be going through people that they would be out of fuel," explained AAA Tidewater spokeswoman, Holly Dalby.

Dalby said many gas stations have fuel again - but the price you'll pay per gallon may stress you out.

“Right now, we are averaging at 2.88 in Hampton Roads," Dalby said. "Prices obviously did go up in the last week, they went up I believe 15 [cents] here in Hampton Roads and 18 [cents] statewide."

The big question is - will the price of gas stay up?

"I wish I had a crystal ball to tell you what to expect in the next week, two weeks when it comes to gas prices," Dalby said. "It's so hard to say right now, it's unpredictable.”

Dalby told 13News Now that AAA expects gas prices to stay the same over the next couple of days, then possibly go down a few cents.

“But we may not see a drop until after the holiday. It's going to be hard to predict," she said.

Regardless of the gas prices, AAA officials expect about one million Virginians will travel for Memorial Day Weekend. The company said many people are ready to travel now that they are vaccinated, and coronavirus cases are declining.

Sharma Sadpual owns a Citgo Gas Station on Holland Road. After days of waiting, his station finally got gas on Friday.

“Amen, we need the gas. Thank you for getting the gas," he said.

He told 13News Now people are back at his business' pumps.

"When we finally get the gas, we feel our sales were good - and the people were happy and we were happy too," Sadpual said.

A tanker truck filled with fuel stopped at the Citgo.

The truck driver said he’s worked seven days a week trying to keep up with the demand. When people saw his big truck -- they stopped to top off their tanks.

Darrell Webb said he drove with his gas light on for several days and finally stopped for fuel! He chose not to wait in last week’s long lines.

"It just feels so good because this one hasn't been as busy, so you could get in here at like certain times, but for the most part, it was non-stop every gas station in the area you could not get gas," Webb said.

With gas in the tank, Webb was feeling glad Monday.

“It’s really nice to see that the madness is over," he said.

While there is only regular gas at this station now, customers told 13News Now they'd take what they could get.

“Showed up, saw there was no line and I put my hands together," Webb said.

According to AAA, the average price for regular in Virginia sits at $2.94, which is 18 cents higher than last week's prices.