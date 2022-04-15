Hampton Roads shops try to adapt as prices rise on menus

Owners of Cure Coffeehouse in Portsmouth said they had to raise some prices due to recent inflation, but they are working to keep it at bay to keep customers happy.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The sounds of spoons tapping mugs and the spurting of frothed milk from the cappuccino machines at Cure Coffeehouse in Portsmouth are the sounds of a new normal as customers pour into new businesses.

Despite the pleasure of seeing business buzzing again, co-owner Chris Shelton said the supply chain issues are making it difficult to fulfill some orders.

"We're trying to relaunch an old menu staple, a smoked chicken salad sandwich, which is delicious," said Shelton. "But we can't get enough boneless chicken breasts and these are national suppliers."

Shelton said he's not alone. Owners of an upcoming brewery next door are trying to get the right items to open to the public. He said they are still waiting on big equipment to make the beer they want to sell.

Shelton said he's overcome dozens of challenges through the COVID-19 pandemic to get to this point. However, Shelton said he is now facing a new wave of obstacles.

As the orders pile up, so do the rising costs of basic items to complete those orders, which has led to higher prices on the menu.

Shelton said they've had to increase costs by 10 to 20% across the board.

"Changing your prices is not something you want to do, regardless of having to charge your customers more. We've had to raise more than that depending on what the suppliers are increasing prices on and what the customers are willing to bear," Shelton said.

Shelton said he's now working on preventing his prices from rising more to keep customers flowing through his doors.

"We just have to individually figure out what we're willing to cut from our personal budget," said Shelton. "Bear with us. This economy will sort itself out...hopefully, sooner than later."