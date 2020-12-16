Here are the groups MacKenzie Scott donated to in Hampton Roads

The philanthropist donated billions of dollars to charities in 2020. She gave out grants in all 50 states - and impacted several organizations in Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said she's donated almost $4.2 billion to charitable organizations in the last four months.

In a blog post, she said her team was using data to find the best ways to help people who were economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To Scott, that looked like donating to groups that could help people with immediate needs, like food and clothing, and institutions that helped minimize inequities, like employment training programs and HBCUs.

She gave several million dollars to groups in Hampton Roads. They've been reaching out to 13News Now to share their gratitude.

Norfolk State University - $40 million

Scott donated $40 million to Norfolk State University - the largest gift in the school's history, according to a post on its Facebook page.

"We are pleased to receive this level of support for transforming the curious thoughts of our students into the brightest minds of our world," said NSU President, Javaune Adams-Gaston.

A release from the university said this money could help provide scholarships and raise leaders from local students.

"The University is planning a major capital campaign to fortify our strategies for enhancing our endowment, increasing student scholarship opportunities, and pursuing workforce and economic development activities to enhance the lives of our future leaders, the City of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads region of Virginia," the release said.

YMCA of South Hampton Roads - $10 million

The $10 million Scott gave the YMCA of South Hampton Roads was also the largest single-time donation this group had ever received.

“Our Y is filled with gratitude and thankfulness in Mackenzie Scott’s recognition of the Y's contributions to the communities we serve, specifically in the areas of child care during the pandemic, our ability to pivot our Centers by distributing and collecting food for those in need, and our commitment to diversity & inclusion practices,” says Anthony Walters, President and CEO of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. “Our Board and Staff are working diligently to make sure this resource is impactful in changing the lives of many for years to come. We are making plans as we speak to address immediate recovery from the pandemic, while also considering how best to apply and leverage this provided treasure for the long term strength of the YMCA in all the communities we serve."

United Way of South Hampton Roads - $10 million

The United Way of South Hampton Roads was tapped by Scott's team for an unrestricted grant of $10 million.

It was, like the other groups she donated to, the largest donation they've ever received.

A spokesperson said they plan to spread her gift out over the years to come, to help modernize their response to people in need.

“We are proud that the impact of our work is being recognized by a global philanthropist and attracting significant national investments in our region,” said Michele Anderson, president & CEO of the group. “We are profoundly grateful for Ms. Scott’s generosity and faith in our mission. At a time when our community faces both enormous immediate and structural needs, this investment will serve to strengthen our work and that of our partners.”

YWCA of South Hampton Roads - $2 million

The YWCA of South Hampton Roads provides crisis and family services to victims of violence in the area. It also operates the Norfolk Family Justice Center.

The YWCA's motto is: "eliminating racism, empowering women."

Kristen Pine, the co-director of the justice center and chief program officer, said Scott's donation would help their employees adjust to better serve victims of violence.