Low-income Virginians can apply for home energy assistance

The grant is provided as a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

VIRGINIA, USA — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is going to be distributing $1.6 billion to support low-income households with the cost of lowering heating and cooling costs.

The grant is provided as a part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program has served over 6 million households with heating, cooling, and weatherization services, according to a news release from the HHS.

Increasing funding for LIHEAP is part of the Biden Administration's broader efforts to lower costs for families and give them more breathing room.

"For more than 42 years, LIHEAP has helped households maintain safe indoor temperatures each winter and summer," said Dr. Lanikque Howard, director of the Administration for Children and Families Office of Community Service.