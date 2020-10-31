Dominion Energy employee weighs in: how to keep winter energy costs down

Temperatures are dropping in Hampton Roads, and that generally means more energy usage, and higher bills to pay. Here's some money-saving energy advice.

Temperatures have started to drop in Hampton Roads, which usually means energy usage ticks up.

Dominion Energy representative Matthew Adams explained higher energy usage means a possibility of an energy bill increase. This could especially be true for folks staying home all day, during the pandemic.

“I wouldn’t say there’s an increase in people not paying their bills - but there’s an increase in hardship," Adams said.

One of part Adams' job is go out into the community and give homeowners and organizations ideas on how to save money on their energy bills.

He said one way to keep bills down was to use LED light bulbs.

“The average home can save anywhere from $400 to $600 a year just by changing out all the home's light bulbs over to LED," said Adams.

Renee Sinkez is helping her elderly father keep his energy bill low by trying to spend time outdoors.

"I’m trying to get out, but I can’t get him to get out, so I still have to keep the thermostat kind of steady during the day," Sinkez said.

She said many people are staying in more often because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s sad that people are actually; to think there are a lot of people that need assistance, but I hope there’s more assistance available to them," said Sinkez.

Adams said another way to save money is to make sure you get a surge protector or unplug your devices when you’re not using them.

Another way to get bill help is through Dominion's Energy Share assistance program. The company has made some changes to the program because of COVID-19.

“Dominion is not disconnecting power. As a matter of fact, Dominion Energy has suspended until further notice," said Adams.