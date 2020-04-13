If you didn't file your taxes in 2018 or 2019, here's what you need to do to get a stimulus check

On April 10, the IRS released a website that allows those who have not filed a return to enter in their information in order to receive their check, if eligible

WASHINGTON — Many Americans will receive a $1,200 stimulus check amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IRS started to deposit some of the checks over the weekend for those who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns and provided their direct deposit information to the IRS to get a tax refund.

But what if you haven’t filed taxes in 2018 or 2019?

On April 10, the IRS released a website that allows those who have not filed a return to enter in their information in order to receive their check, if eligible.

Who should use non-filers

Eligible U.S. citizens or permanent residents who:

Had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) for 2019

Were not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019, and didn't plan to

Information you’ll provide on the non-filers page

Full name, current mailing address and an email address

Date of birth and valid Social Security number

Bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one

Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one

Driver’s license or state-issued ID, if you have one

For each qualifying child: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number and their relationship to you or your spouse

Follow these steps in order to provide your information on the non-filers page

Create an account by providing your email address and phone number; and establishing a user ID and password.

You will be directed to a screen where you will input your filing status (single or married filing jointly) and personal information.

Note: Make sure you have a valid Social Security number for you (and your spouse if you were married at the end of 2019) unless you are filing “Married Filing Jointly” with a 2019 member of the military. Make sure you have a valid Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number for each dependent you want to claim for the Economic Impact Payment.

Check the “box” if someone can claim you as a dependent or your spouse as a dependent.

Complete your bank information (otherwise IRS will send you a check).

You will be directed to another screen where you will enter personal information to verify yourself. Simply follow the instructions. You will need your driver’s license (or state-issued ID) information. If you don’t have one, leave it blank.

You will receive an e-mail from customer service at Free File Fillable Forms that either acknowledges you have successfully submitted your information, or that tells you there is a problem and how to correct it. Free File Fillable forms will use the information to automatically complete a Form 1040 and transmit it to the IRS to compute and send you a payment.