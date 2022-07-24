Wedding planners say inflation is shifting people into wanting smaller weddings

A Tennessee wedding planner said a wedding that would have cost $20,000 a few years ago could now cost around $40,000.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hannah Lee has been a wedding photographer for more than five years. She said her favorite part of the job is building connections with the brides.

"Just getting to say, like, 'Hey, I know you are probably nervous, but it is okay. Drink some water, hang with your girls,'" she said.

But the cost of making weddings happen has become a little more expensive, especially since she has to constantly travel and is paying more at the gas pump.

"For sure prices have increased for packages if a bride wants them, but really, it is within that transportation cost," she said. "And honestly, that is, you know, being open to a bride and a groom and saying, 'Hey, if you want to book my services, I would absolutely love to serve you, but here is that investment that comes along with it.'"

It does not stop there for those wanting a wedding. Andrew Bissel, who owns Bissel Catering, said he has also had to increase prices for food.

"A case of chicken before COVID was $50, now it is $150," he said. "So we have had to put our prices up."

Because things cost more now, wedding planner Maura Lamb said she has noticed many of her clients are now going for smaller weddings.

"I have definitely seen a dramatic decrease in guest counts," she explained. "So like someone having a 500 guest count, they might have like 100-person guest count or like a 50-person."

The owner of ML Celebrating Forever said a wedding that would have cost $20,000 a few years ago could now cost around $40,000.

She said she believes smaller weddings are a trend that might be here to stay.