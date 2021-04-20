x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Money

Job search rule for Virginia unemployment benefits returning in June

The work search requirement had been suspended during the pandemic.
Credit: Andriy Blokhin - stock.adobe.com
Sign text closeup for help wanted with red and white colors by entrance to store shop business building during corona virus covid 19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. — Jobless workers collecting unemployment benefits will be required to report looking for work beginning in early June. 

That's according to a Tuesday announcement from the Virginia Employment Commission. 

The work search requirement had been suspended during the pandemic. 

The commission announced earlier this month that it would be reinstated, and on Tuesday said it would be effective the week ending June 5. 

Claimants must search and report two job searches per week. 

The requirement will also apply to people who get Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Related Articles