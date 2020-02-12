Lawmakers push $908 billion COVID-19 relief package

Negotiations are ongoing as Congress faces a possible government shutdown in 10 days.

WASHINGTON — After months of essentially doing nothing, Congress began taking action to provide new monetary relief to Americans harmed financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

A new bipartisan $908 billion COVID-19 relief package includes state and local aid, expanded unemployment insurance, support for small businesses, and help for those with student loans from now through March 31, 2021.

"It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress left for Christmas without doing an interim package or bridge," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia). "While this may offend folks on both sides, we think it is a good framework."

The measure includes $288 billion in small business aid, $160 billion in state and local government relief, and $180 billion for supplemental unemployment insurance.

But, the proposal does not include another direct payment to most Americans.

Still, lawmakers said their bill will help many people.

"COVID has created a crisis, and, in a crisis, the people expect Congress to act," said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

Added Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire): "They need help from the federal government and we are here to say we think there is a pathway to an agreement that can provide that help for a temporary period."

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) calls the deal, and the spirit of bipartisanship, "promising."

He added: "You don't get a bill done with just Democrats around here. And you don't get a bill done with just Republicans. It's got to be a compromise."

But, talk about bad timing. Negotiations over this proposal come as lawmakers face a possible December 11 government shutdown.

Plus, there is the prospect of President Donald J. Trump vetoing the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act over his objection to requirements to remove the names of Confederate figures from the names of ten U.S. Army bases.

Such a move could threaten planned pay raises for the nation's 2.1 million active and reserve troops.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va., 2nd District) said, "I really think that sends a bad message."