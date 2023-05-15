Fewer acres of farmland now at stake for 'Project Wayne' development in Virginia Beach

A medical manufacturer could soon build on farmland in Virginia Beach. But city leaders said they are looking to build on 100 less acres than originally discussed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A mystery medical manufacturer could soon build on farmland in Virginia Beach.

On Monday, people gathered at the Virginia Beach Farm Bureau in Pungo to hear city leaders talk more about Project Wayne.

Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams said a medical manufacturing company, he can not yet name wants to build in the southern part of the city near Virginia Beach National Golf Club.

That land is below the green line, an urban growth boundary drawn on city maps. City Council members would need to vote to rezone the land for industrial purposes.

“We’ve worked with the potential development partner to refine the land plan to fully understand what can be done on the site and what is needed on the site,” Adams said. "In this case we realized a reduction in acreage was possible." Adams said the developer cut their acreage need from 250 to 150.

People gathered in Pungo to get more information.

“I was glad to see the project had been scaled back from it’s initial offering,” said Virginia Beach Farm Bureau President John Cromwell.

Cromwell said he and the board will need to discuss the potential development.

“We don’t want to lose any farmland,” Cromwell said. “People have to understand that farming is an industry too, just as medical manufacturing it.”

Adams said the company could bring up to 1,800 jobs and several hundred million dollars in new development.

Not everyone is on board with the idea.

“I am opposed,” said community member Donna Franken. “Seems like we are always taking land. We need to protect what we have already.”

On Tuesday, city council members will hold a public comment session to hear what the community thinks about the project. The meeting starts at Virginia Beach City Hall at 6 p.m.