Virginia Beach man wins $5 million from Virginia Lottery

A Navy veteran living in Virginia Beach bought two lottery tickets, and one of them just happened to win him the top prize of $5 million.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Roderick Hawkins, a Navy veteran living in Virginia Beach, is $5 million richer thanks to a 5 Million Dollar Payout scratch-off ticket.

The Virginia Lottery said Hawkins bought two tickets from 7-Eleven on Princess Anne Road. Little did he know, he was about to win the top prize.

“It was just an amazing feeling! My hands were shaking," Hawkins said, looking back on the moment he realized he won $5 million.

Hawkins was given the choice between receiving the full $5 million over 30 years, or taking a one-time cash option in which he'd walk away with $3,285,150 before taxes.

He went with the cash option. Hawkins told the Virginia Lottery that he wants to use the money to care for his family.

The odds of Hawkins winning were slim, as the odds of winning top prize are 1 in 1,520,000.